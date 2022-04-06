Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.46 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 10,440,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 1,775,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.53.

In other news, insider Mark Stephenson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,229.51).

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

