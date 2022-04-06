Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $59.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PTGX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

