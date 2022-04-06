Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.