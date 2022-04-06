Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,524 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.