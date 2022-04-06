Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Shares of EEFT opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

