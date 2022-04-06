Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

