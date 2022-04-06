RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.