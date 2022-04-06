RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RMI stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

