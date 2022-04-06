Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.15% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.