Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

