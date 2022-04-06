Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

