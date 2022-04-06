Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EOS opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

