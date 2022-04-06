Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,810 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

