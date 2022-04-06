MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFM opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

