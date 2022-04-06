Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 72,120 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

