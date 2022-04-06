Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $6.79 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

