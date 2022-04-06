National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

