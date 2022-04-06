Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

