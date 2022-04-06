Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 161,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in eBay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

