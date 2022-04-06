Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

