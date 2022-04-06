Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

