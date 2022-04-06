Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,657 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

