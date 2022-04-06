Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

