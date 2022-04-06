Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $239.15 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

