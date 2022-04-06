Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.