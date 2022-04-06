AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $35.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of AZEK opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. AZEK has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

