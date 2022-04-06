Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.30 or 0.07369245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.55 or 0.99944199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

