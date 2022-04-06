ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.85 ($17.41).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.50 ($14.84) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

