PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $357,857.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $95.79 million and approximately $357,857.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

