Don-key Market Cap Reaches $8.45 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $390,627.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00264655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,353,833 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

