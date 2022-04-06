Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,600 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,122 ($27.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.09. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,139.50 ($28.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

