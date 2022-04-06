JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target to €8.00

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.00 ($8.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

