Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 0.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.66 and last traded at C$35.02. 257,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 603,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

