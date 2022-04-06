D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 52 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

