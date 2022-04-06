D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 399 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.