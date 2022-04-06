D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 10,389 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

