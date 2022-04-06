Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Celsion has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

