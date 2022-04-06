Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Celsion has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
