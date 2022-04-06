SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 90,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 70,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Barclays PLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 237.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

