Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Shares Down 0.7%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.