Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 675 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CHE opened at $509.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.74.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.