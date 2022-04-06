Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

