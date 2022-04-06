Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) were down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 7,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.
About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)
