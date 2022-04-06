Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Price Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) shares rose 775% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.30). Approximately 14,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69.
About Norish (LON:NSH)
