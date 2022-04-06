Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22). Approximately 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

