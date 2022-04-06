Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22). Approximately 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.
About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)
Further Reading
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.