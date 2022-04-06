Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.