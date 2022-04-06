Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Trading Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. 115,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The firm has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

