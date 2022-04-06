Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

