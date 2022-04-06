Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.24

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 240389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
The firm has a market cap of $664.53 million, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
