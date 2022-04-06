Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
