SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.86

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 1367750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.